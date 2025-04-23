Tragic Farewell: Indian Navy Officer's Emotional Final Journey

In a heart-rending scene, Indian Navy officer Vinay Narwal's wife, Himanshi, embraced his tricolor-draped coffin, bidding him a tearful farewell. The couple's honeymoon in Pahalgam, Kashmir, ended in tragedy when terrorists killed Narwal in front of his wife. Married just months ago, their promising future was cruelly cut short.

The officer's mortal remains were flown to Delhi and then to his hometown in Karnal, Haryana, where large crowds, including political leaders, gathered to pay their respects. As slogans demanding action against Pakistan echoed, the community mourned the loss of a dedicated officer and a cherished neighbor. Narwal's commitment to the Navy was lauded during a ceremony that saw him honored with full military rites.

Local leaders voiced a fervent call for justice, promising a firm response against terrorism. Amidst this, Narwal's family and friends grieved the loss, reflecting on the joy that had just days earlier filled his home following his marriage. The incident underscores the stark realities faced by those in service and their families left behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)