Left Menu

Tragic Farewell: Indian Navy Officer's Emotional Final Journey

Indian Navy officer Vinay Narwal was tragically killed in a terrorist attack during his honeymoon trip in Pahalgam, Kashmir. His wife, Himanshi, paid an emotional farewell alongside his coffin. The incident stirred local anger and demands for a stern response against terrorism, with top officials attending his last rites in Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:04 IST
Tragic Farewell: Indian Navy Officer's Emotional Final Journey
Vinay Narwal
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-rending scene, Indian Navy officer Vinay Narwal's wife, Himanshi, embraced his tricolor-draped coffin, bidding him a tearful farewell. The couple's honeymoon in Pahalgam, Kashmir, ended in tragedy when terrorists killed Narwal in front of his wife. Married just months ago, their promising future was cruelly cut short.

The officer's mortal remains were flown to Delhi and then to his hometown in Karnal, Haryana, where large crowds, including political leaders, gathered to pay their respects. As slogans demanding action against Pakistan echoed, the community mourned the loss of a dedicated officer and a cherished neighbor. Narwal's commitment to the Navy was lauded during a ceremony that saw him honored with full military rites.

Local leaders voiced a fervent call for justice, promising a firm response against terrorism. Amidst this, Narwal's family and friends grieved the loss, reflecting on the joy that had just days earlier filled his home following his marriage. The incident underscores the stark realities faced by those in service and their families left behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025