Addressing Intolerance: RSS Leader's Views on Nationalism

In a candid address, RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal discussed the pervasive issue of intolerance, attributing it to recent killings in Kashmir. He warned that such intolerance could eventually bring about the downfall of those who promote it.

Gopal highlighted nationalism's divisive impact worldwide, citing examples from Pakistan and historical events like the creation of Bangladesh. He lamented that nationalism, considered dangerous in Pakistan, has spurred divisions among Baluch, Sindhi, and other groups, contrasting this with the positive, unifying concept of 'Rashtra' in India.

Criticizing the materialistic assessment of cultural events, Gopal pointed to the Kumbh Mela as a demonstration of India's spiritual unity, urging a deeper understanding beyond infrastructure and statistics, by focusing on the spirit and lived experiences of the participants.

