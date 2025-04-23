Addressing Intolerance: RSS Leader's Views on Nationalism
RSS joint general secretary, Krishna Gopal, highlighted the dangerous forms of nationalism leading to conflicts, especially in Kashmir and Pakistan. He contrasted this with the Indian concept of 'Rashtra', emphasizing spiritual and cultural unity. He criticized the materialistic approach to Indian gatherings like Kumbh Mela.
- Country:
- India
In a candid address, RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal discussed the pervasive issue of intolerance, attributing it to recent killings in Kashmir. He warned that such intolerance could eventually bring about the downfall of those who promote it.
Gopal highlighted nationalism's divisive impact worldwide, citing examples from Pakistan and historical events like the creation of Bangladesh. He lamented that nationalism, considered dangerous in Pakistan, has spurred divisions among Baluch, Sindhi, and other groups, contrasting this with the positive, unifying concept of 'Rashtra' in India.
Criticizing the materialistic assessment of cultural events, Gopal pointed to the Kumbh Mela as a demonstration of India's spiritual unity, urging a deeper understanding beyond infrastructure and statistics, by focusing on the spirit and lived experiences of the participants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Fall: Unsecured Ventilation Duct Claims Life of Young Girl in Maharashtra
Bank of Maharashtra Reports Robust Growth in Credit and Deposits
Couple, two children killed as their car collides with tanker in Maharashtra's Wardha district: Police.
Maharashtra's Financial Discipline Directive: A 2025 Vision
Maharashtra's Khultabad to be Renamed Ratnapur: A Shift in Historical Narrative