Bollywood Faces Backlash as Tensions Rise After Kashmir Attack

The entertainment industry is facing renewed backlash following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives. Pakistani star Fawad Khan and Indian actor Vaani Kapoor, both linked to the upcoming film 'Abir Gulaal', have expressed their immense sorrow over the incident.

Fawad, preparing for his Hindi film comeback, shared his heartfelt condolences on Instagram. Similarly, Vaani Kapoor expressed her devastation and support for the victims' families through her social media platform. 'Abir Gulaal' is set to release on May 9 amidst mounting controversy.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has reiterated its call to boycott Pakistani artists following the attack. Initially set after the Pulwama attack in 2019, this directive is intended to enforce a complete non-cooperation with Pakistani creatives in the Indian film industry, raising tensions in an already troubled sector.

