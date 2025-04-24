Ryan Reynolds Reflects on Superhero Roles and Entrepreneurial Journey

Actor Ryan Reynolds recently opened up about his experiences portraying superheroes, focusing on his role in the 2011 film 'Green Lantern', directed by Martin Campbell. In the movie, Reynolds took on the character of Hal Jordan/Green Lantern, a test pilot chosen as the first human in the intergalactic Green Lantern Corps. He described the role as a profound learning experience.

Reynolds highlighted key lessons from the film, especially the balance of character over spectacle. He remarked on the significant expenditure on special effects and pitched for dialogues reflecting realistic interactions. This, according to Reynolds, became a crucial lesson that transcends beyond his roles in films, enhancing his creative thinking.

Speaking at the 2025 Time 100 Summit, Reynolds also discussed his film studio, Maximum Effort, and its impact on his career. Known for projects like the 'Deadpool' series and 'Free Guy', Maximum Effort played a significant part in his entrepreneurial journey. Reynolds expressed that understanding himself has been his greatest superpower, a belief that fuels both his personal and professional life.

He further hinted at potential projects, including a possible appearance of Deadpool in an upcoming Avengers film. Reynolds recounted the character's rocky introduction in 2009's 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' and his subsequent success in the standalone 'Deadpool' films. He also teased a new ensemble piece, adding excitement to his future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)