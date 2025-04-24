Left Menu

Unearthing the Past: The 3,000-Year-Old Civilization in Maharashtra's Yavatmal

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yavatmal | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Researchers from Nagpur University have announced the discovery of an ancient civilization estimated to be about 3,000 years old, located in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district. According to the university's Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology, excavations at Pachkhed village have unveiled significant cultural deposits that date back to the Iron Age.

Led by Dr. Prabash Sahu, the team found evidence of historical settlements, including circular houses with limestone floors and wooden posts. The excavation revealed various artifacts such as pottery, iron objects, beads of semi-precious stones, and terracotta items.

The findings are currently undergoing Accelerator Mass Spectrometry (AMS) dating in New Delhi, with results expected by mid-year. This will help confirm the proposed timeline and improve the understanding of historical transitions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

