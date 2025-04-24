A Nation Mourns: The Ultimate Sacrifice of Jhantu Ali Sheikh
Havaldar Jhantu Ali Sheikh, an Indian Army commando, was killed during a gun battle in Jammu and Kashmir. His village mourns his loss while celebrating his bravery and deep commitment to serving the nation. The incident underscored the persistent shadow of terrorism and religious violence.
Patharghata village in West Bengal is engulfed in grief following the death of Havaldar Jhantu Ali Sheikh, a commando in the Indian Army's elite 6 Para unit. He was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.
Villagers, family members, and political leaders gathered to honor the fallen hero's supreme sacrifice. Jhantu is remembered as a quiet, kind-hearted man whose lifelong dream was to serve his nation in uniform.
The attack also reignites national conversation about terrorism's indiscriminate brutality, as villagers emphasized, "Terrorists have no religion." Jhantu's brother, also an army man, shared the heavy burden of delivering the tragic news to their family.
