Tragic End: Star-Crossed Lovers Found Dead in Suspected Double Suicide

The tragic discovery of a young couple's bodies in a field near Chiutha bridge has raised suspicions of a double suicide, days after they went missing. Police say the couple, identified as Vishwanath and Neetu, were in a relationship disapproved by their families due to caste conflicts.

The items found at the scene, including a mask, poison bottle, and personal belongings, suggest a planned act. The scooter linked to Manish Girdharilal Sharma led police to identify the deceased, sparking further investigation. Families have been informed, and post-mortem results are awaited.

Locals narrate a love story strained by societal norms, as Vishwanath reportedly expressed a wish for their story to be remembered despite expecting a tragic end. Authorities continue to delve into the nuances of the couple's lives.

