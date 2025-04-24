Left Menu

Tragic End: Star-Crossed Lovers Found Dead in Suspected Double Suicide

The bodies of a young man and woman, identified as Vishwanath and Neetu, were found dead in a field, sparking suspicions of a double suicide. They were in a relationship disapproved by their families due to caste differences. Police investigations continue as villagers unveil insights about their lives.

Updated: 24-04-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:04 IST
The tragic discovery of a young couple's bodies in a field near Chiutha bridge has raised suspicions of a double suicide, days after they went missing. Police say the couple, identified as Vishwanath and Neetu, were in a relationship disapproved by their families due to caste conflicts.

The items found at the scene, including a mask, poison bottle, and personal belongings, suggest a planned act. The scooter linked to Manish Girdharilal Sharma led police to identify the deceased, sparking further investigation. Families have been informed, and post-mortem results are awaited.

Locals narrate a love story strained by societal norms, as Vishwanath reportedly expressed a wish for their story to be remembered despite expecting a tragic end. Authorities continue to delve into the nuances of the couple's lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

