Left Menu

Actor Gajraj Rao Speaks Out Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Actor Gajraj Rao condemns the recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, urging for continued peace and progress in the region. He emphasizes the importance of dialogue and promises to visit Kashmir once the situation stabilizes, reinforcing the unity and resilience of Kashmiriyat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:46 IST
Actor Gajraj Rao Speaks Out Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
Gajraj Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a horrific terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, actor Gajraj Rao has spoken out, condemning the violence that has left the nation reeling. During an interview with ANI, Rao expressed his deep concern over the incident and urged Indians to maintain peace and progress in the region.

Rao posed a poignant question, asking, "Who benefits from such attacks?" while reflecting on how tourism was beginning to see a resurgence in areas like Srinagar and Pahalgam. The livelihoods of local traders and shikara operators were showing signs of recovery, he noted, suggesting the violence threatened these positive developments.

Emphasizing the power of communication in dispelling misunderstandings, Rao cautioned that some factions, both within and outside the border, might oppose the growing dialogue. He appealed to citizens to safeguard against these disrupting forces. As an expression of his optimism, Rao plans to visit Kashmir once stability returns, highlighting the enduring bond of Kashmiriyat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025