Actor Gajraj Rao Speaks Out Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the wake of a horrific terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, actor Gajraj Rao has spoken out, condemning the violence that has left the nation reeling. During an interview with ANI, Rao expressed his deep concern over the incident and urged Indians to maintain peace and progress in the region.

Rao posed a poignant question, asking, "Who benefits from such attacks?" while reflecting on how tourism was beginning to see a resurgence in areas like Srinagar and Pahalgam. The livelihoods of local traders and shikara operators were showing signs of recovery, he noted, suggesting the violence threatened these positive developments.

Emphasizing the power of communication in dispelling misunderstandings, Rao cautioned that some factions, both within and outside the border, might oppose the growing dialogue. He appealed to citizens to safeguard against these disrupting forces. As an expression of his optimism, Rao plans to visit Kashmir once stability returns, highlighting the enduring bond of Kashmiriyat.

