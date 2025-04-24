Left Menu

Remembering Pope Francis: An Icon of Interfaith Dialogue

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh emphasized the message of Pope Francis for interfaith understanding and dialogue. At a tribute event, Ramesh highlighted the 1964 Eucharistic Congress in India as a testament to the country's values. Various leaders honored Pope Francis, praising his advocacy for peace and unity.

Updated: 24-04-2025 23:03 IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted Pope Francis's call for interfaith understanding, dialogue, and engagement during a tribute event. Addressing attendees, Ramesh stressed the need for tolerance and celebration of diversity, citing India's hosting of the 1964 International Eucharistic Congress as a testament to these values.

Ramesh expressed sorrow over the recent Pahalgam terror attack, while also mourning the passing of Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday at 88. The event was held to commemorate the 138th anniversary of the Malayalam newspaper Deepika, attended by several notable religious and political leaders.

Ramesh presented a historical photograph showing Pope Paul VI with Indian leaders, reflecting India's commitment to inclusivity. Other leaders, including Union Minister George Kurian and Archbishop Anil Couto, lauded Pope Francis's legacy of peace, justice, and acceptance of all faiths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

