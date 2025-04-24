Remembering Pope Francis: An Icon of Interfaith Dialogue

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted Pope Francis's call for interfaith understanding, dialogue, and engagement during a tribute event. Addressing attendees, Ramesh stressed the need for tolerance and celebration of diversity, citing India's hosting of the 1964 International Eucharistic Congress as a testament to these values.

Ramesh expressed sorrow over the recent Pahalgam terror attack, while also mourning the passing of Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday at 88. The event was held to commemorate the 138th anniversary of the Malayalam newspaper Deepika, attended by several notable religious and political leaders.

Ramesh presented a historical photograph showing Pope Paul VI with Indian leaders, reflecting India's commitment to inclusivity. Other leaders, including Union Minister George Kurian and Archbishop Anil Couto, lauded Pope Francis's legacy of peace, justice, and acceptance of all faiths.

