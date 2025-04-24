Left Menu

Cretan Antiquities Bust: Ancient Artifacts Seized

Six individuals were arrested on Crete for allegedly running an antiquities smuggling ring. The group attempted to sell a collection of ancient Greek artifacts. Police recovered several items and confiscated tools and contraband. The suspects face charges related to organized crime and cultural heritage violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:50 IST
Cretan Antiquities Bust: Ancient Artifacts Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

Authorities in Greece have successfully dismantled an antiquities smuggling operation on the island of Crete, leading to the arrest of six individuals, police announced Thursday. The operation targeted an alleged network attempting to illicitly sell ancient artifacts.

In a strategic sting conducted on Wednesday, the suspects were caught in the act of trying to negotiate the sale of a valuable cache of relics. The police report describes the group as a structured criminal network with well-defined roles, involving a leader and several intermediaries.

The haul included 15 ancient oil lamps, 17 figurines or fragments, ceramic vessels, and a child's head marble sculpture, thought to originate from different eras of ancient Greek civilization. In addition to the artifacts, authorities seized metal detectors, scanning devices meant for relic hunting, firearms, drugs, and cash.

Greece, famed for its archaeological treasures, remains vigilant against the illegal antiquities trade, a persistent challenge despite robust legislative safeguards. The arrested individuals now face serious charges, encompassing organized crime and violations of cultural heritage laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025