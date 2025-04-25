Kashmiri Hero Guides Tourists to Safety Amidst Terror

A courageous Kashmiri tourist guide, Nazakat Ahmad Shah, took swift action during a terror attack in Pahalgam, saving a group of 11 tourists from Chhattisgarh. Despite the chaos and tragedy, which included the death of his own cousin, Shah's bravery shone through as he ensured the group's safety.

Shah, who has a history of selling shawls in Chhattisgarh, was guiding the group during their Kashmir trip. When gunshots suddenly erupted, his first concern was the safety of his tourists. Shielding children under his care, Shah guided the group through a narrow escape route to safety.

His heroic actions were met with immense gratitude, with several tourists, including Arvind Agrawal and Kuldeep Sthapak, expressing heartfelt thanks on social media. As stories of courage and humanity emerged, Shah's actions revitalized faith in selflessness and bravery amidst adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)