Controversy and Ban Loom Over 'Abir Gulaal' Amid Rising Tensions

'Abir Gulaal', a Hindi film starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, has become embroiled in controversy following the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people. Two of the film's songs, initially available on YouTube, have been removed in the wake of the incident.

The producers of 'Abir Gulaal', A Richer Lens Entertainment, Indian Stories Production, and Aarjay Pictures, have not commented on the situation. Government sources announced that the film would not be allowed in theaters, with a growing public call for its ban before its scheduled release on May 9.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees has reiterated its directive to boycott Pakistani artists after the recent attack. This has happened before, following the Pulwama terrorist attack in 2019. Fawad Khan expressed his sadness over the incident on social media while the movie's other key players, including Vaani Kapoor, await further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)