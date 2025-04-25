Golden Prospects: Akshaya Tritiya Set to Shine Amid Skyrocketing Prices

With Akshaya Tritiya on the horizon, jewellers are gearing up for significant consumer interest despite gold prices nearing Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams. The festival, celebrated on April 30, traditionally sees a surge in gold purchases due to its cultural significance.

Rajesh Rokde, chairman of the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), indicated that lightweight jewellery is expected to drive demand, even with elevated gold prices. Industry experts suggest that gold's enduring appeal as a safe-haven asset will continue to attract buyers.

Sachin Jain, World Gold Council's Regional CEO, India, noted a historic rise in gold prices, yet remains optimistic about Akshaya Tritiya. With a variety of gold forms attracting strong buyer interest, jewellers are preparing for promising sales this festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)