Left Menu

Golden Prospects: Akshaya Tritiya Set to Shine Amid Skyrocketing Prices

As Akshaya Tritiya approaches, the demand for gold, despite record-high prices, is expected to remain strong due to its cultural significance and status as a reliable asset. Jewellers anticipate increased interest in lightweight items and diverse offerings to cater to consumer preferences during this auspicious occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:46 IST
Golden Prospects: Akshaya Tritiya Set to Shine Amid Skyrocketing Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

With Akshaya Tritiya on the horizon, jewellers are gearing up for significant consumer interest despite gold prices nearing Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams. The festival, celebrated on April 30, traditionally sees a surge in gold purchases due to its cultural significance.

Rajesh Rokde, chairman of the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), indicated that lightweight jewellery is expected to drive demand, even with elevated gold prices. Industry experts suggest that gold's enduring appeal as a safe-haven asset will continue to attract buyers.

Sachin Jain, World Gold Council's Regional CEO, India, noted a historic rise in gold prices, yet remains optimistic about Akshaya Tritiya. With a variety of gold forms attracting strong buyer interest, jewellers are preparing for promising sales this festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025