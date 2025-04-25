Left Menu

Nani's 'HIT' Franchise: The Adrenaline Journey Continues

South Indian actor Nani aims to channel the thrilling energy of 'Avengers' movies into his 'HIT' cop franchise, focusing on realistic storytelling. The series, featuring the fictitious Homicide Intervention Team, will see Nani in a lead role. Plans to expand beyond Telugu cinema are in motion.

Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:06 IST
South Indian cinema star Nani seeks to infuse the adrenaline-driven energy of the 'Avengers' films into his 'HIT' cop franchise while ensuring the narrative remains grounded in reality. The 'HIT' series, which follows the Homicide Intervention Team, has already released two successful films and is gearing up for its third installment, with Nani starring as police officer Arjun Sarkaar.

In a recent interview, Nani discussed his ambition to expand the 'HIT' universe beyond Telugu cinema, possibly collaborating with actors from other film industries. Although he hasn't seen the Hindi remake, he has heard positive feedback about it. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the 'HIT' crime thriller series promises a uniquely realistic portrayal of police work, differentiating it from the traditional cinematic depiction of cops.

The upcoming 'Hit: The Third Case', produced by Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions, will be released in theaters on May 1, featuring Srinidhi Shetty alongside Nani. Despite criticism regarding the depiction of violence, Nani defends it as integral to the film's narrative, emphasizing its effectiveness in supporting the storyline and character development.

