Tragic Farewell: 'The Voice Kids' Star Karen Silva Passes at 17

Tragic news has emerged as former 'The Voice Kids' contestant Karen Silva has passed away at just 17. The young talent suffered a hemorrhagic stroke and died at Sao Joao Batista Hospital in Volta Redonda, as announced on her official Instagram page.

Silva captivated audiences in 2020 when she reached the semi-finals of 'The Voice Kids' at the age of 12. Her remarkable talent, presence, and charisma continued to shine, symbolizing empowerment, particularly for young Black girls, according to People.

A recent Instagram post had revealed Karen's health issues, requesting prayers and respect for her recovery. Fans and family, including her parents Manoella and Fernando, mourn the loss while celebrating her indelible impact and inspirational journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)