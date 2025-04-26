Left Menu

Tragic Farewell: 'The Voice Kids' Star Karen Silva Passes at 17

Karen Silva, known for her powerful performances on 'The Voice Kids', has passed away at 17 due to a hemorrhagic stroke. Her vibrant talent and empowering presence inspired many, especially young Black girls. Silva's legacy continues to resonate deeply with fans and the music community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 13:29 IST
Tragic Farewell: 'The Voice Kids' Star Karen Silva Passes at 17
Late Karen Silva (Image source/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Tragic news has emerged as former 'The Voice Kids' contestant Karen Silva has passed away at just 17. The young talent suffered a hemorrhagic stroke and died at Sao Joao Batista Hospital in Volta Redonda, as announced on her official Instagram page.

Silva captivated audiences in 2020 when she reached the semi-finals of 'The Voice Kids' at the age of 12. Her remarkable talent, presence, and charisma continued to shine, symbolizing empowerment, particularly for young Black girls, according to People.

A recent Instagram post had revealed Karen's health issues, requesting prayers and respect for her recovery. Fans and family, including her parents Manoella and Fernando, mourn the loss while celebrating her indelible impact and inspirational journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025