Tragedy Strikes: Temple Firecracker Blast Claims Four Lives in Kanjanaickenpatti

Devdiscourse News Desk | Salem | Updated: 26-04-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 13:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating firecracker blast near a temple in Kanjanaickenpatti village resulted in the tragic loss of four lives, including two boys. The incident occurred at the Draupadi Amman temple festival when a bundle of fireworks exploded, leaving the community in mourning.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and announced a relief package of Rs 3 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. The deceased were identified as Selvaraj from Kottamedu and two young boys from Guruvalliyur, with another youth succumbing to injuries at the Salem Government Medical College Hospital.

Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the current government's safety measures, claiming that such accidents are recurrent due to protocol lapses. He urged authorities to increase the compensation and enforce stricter safety regulations to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

