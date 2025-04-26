Left Menu

Farewell to a Beacon of Faith: Pope Francis

President Droupadi Murmu and an Indian delegation attended the funeral of Pope Francis at St Peter's Square. The first non-European Pope in over 1,300 years, Pope Francis passed away at age 88. His funeral united global leaders and faithful in a moment of reflection and prayer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:24 IST
Pope Francis

President Droupadi Murmu, accompanied by a high-level Indian delegation, paid their respects to Pope Francis at his funeral Mass held at St Peter's Square on Saturday.

Pope Francis, the first non-European leader of the Catholic Church in nearly 1,300 years, passed away at the age of 88. The Indian President attended alongside Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State George Kurian, and Deputy Speaker Joshua De Souza, symbolizing India's homage.

The funeral, attended by global leaders and many devotees, was a solemn event, drawing an estimated quarter of a million participants. Pope Francis was laid to rest at the Basilica of St Mary Major. President Murmu extended condolences on behalf of India, which observed a three-day mourning period.

