Left Menu

Olivia Rodrigo Honors Mother and Women’s Empowerment at New York Gala

Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo celebrated her mother's influence and women’s empowerment at the Planned Parenthood Gala. She acknowledged Lily Allen as a source of inspiration and expressed concern over challenges facing young women. Rodrigo emphasized the solidarity felt at her concerts and her ongoing advocacy for women's rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:25 IST
Olivia Rodrigo Honors Mother and Women’s Empowerment at New York Gala
Olivia Rodrigo (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Olivia Rodrigo, the chart-topping singer, paid tribute to her mother at the Planned Parenthood Gala in New York City, describing her as a profoundly positive influence. People magazine reported Rodrigo's heartfelt acknowledgment, where she highlighted her mother's role in encouraging her to stand firm in her beliefs and pursue her passions.

The singer also took the opportunity to praise British artist Lily Allen, who presented Rodrigo with the Catalyst of Change Award. Olivia lauded Allen's fearless spirit, revealing her admiration for Allen's ability to speak boldly and break boundaries. Rodrigo emphasized that Allen continues to inspire her both personally and musically, according to the publication.

In her passionate speech, Rodrigo reflected on the deep connection she shares with her fans, particularly young girls, at her concerts, describing these moments as powerful and freeing. However, she voiced serious concerns about the challenges these young women face beyond the concert environment, including restrictive laws affecting their futures. An advocate for women's rights throughout her career, Rodrigo also recalled significant performances, such as playing with No Doubt at Coachella.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025