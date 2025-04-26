Olivia Rodrigo Honors Mother and Women’s Empowerment at New York Gala

Olivia Rodrigo, the chart-topping singer, paid tribute to her mother at the Planned Parenthood Gala in New York City, describing her as a profoundly positive influence. People magazine reported Rodrigo's heartfelt acknowledgment, where she highlighted her mother's role in encouraging her to stand firm in her beliefs and pursue her passions.

The singer also took the opportunity to praise British artist Lily Allen, who presented Rodrigo with the Catalyst of Change Award. Olivia lauded Allen's fearless spirit, revealing her admiration for Allen's ability to speak boldly and break boundaries. Rodrigo emphasized that Allen continues to inspire her both personally and musically, according to the publication.

In her passionate speech, Rodrigo reflected on the deep connection she shares with her fans, particularly young girls, at her concerts, describing these moments as powerful and freeing. However, she voiced serious concerns about the challenges these young women face beyond the concert environment, including restrictive laws affecting their futures. An advocate for women's rights throughout her career, Rodrigo also recalled significant performances, such as playing with No Doubt at Coachella.

(With inputs from agencies.)