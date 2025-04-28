The 'Grandpa Robbers' Trial: A Decade-Old Heist's Unfolding

The notorious 'grandpa robbers' case unfolds in court as the trial of elderly suspects accused of robbing Kim Kardashian kicks off on Monday. The dramatic heist, which took place almost a decade ago during Paris Fashion Week 2016, involved a daring theft of multimillion-euro jewelry from the reality TV star.

Kardashian, accompanied by her legal team, will attend court proceedings in May to provide testimony. The suspects, utilizing police-marked attire and ski masks, allegedly tied and restrained Kardashian with zip ties. Their haul included a famed engagement ring worth $4 million given by Kanye West, now known as Ye.

DNA evidence from the crime scene aided in arresting the accused, one of whom, Yunice Abbas, has openly admitted his involvement. The trial sees 10 individuals facing serious charges, including robbery and kidnapping, as the saga continues in the criminal court.

