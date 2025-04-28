Left Menu

Magic of a New Life: Rupert Grint's Baby Announcement

Actors Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome announced the birth of their second daughter, Goldie G. Grint, via Instagram. The post showed a picture of the newborn, revealing her name written on her outfit. The couple, who began dating in 2011, welcomed their first child in 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:04 IST
Magic of a New Life: Rupert Grint's Baby Announcement
  • Country:
  • United States

In joyful news from the entertainment world, 'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint and actress Georgia Groome have welcomed their second child, a girl named Goldie G. Grint. The proud announcement was made via Instagram, where Grint shared a photo of the newborn sporting her name on her clothing.

The post also contained a playful caption hinting at the couple's delight with their new bundle of joy. Rupert Grint, 36, and Georgia Groome, 33, began their relationship in 2011, and are already parents to a daughter, Wednesday G. Grint, born in 2020.

This heartwarming announcement adds a touch of magic to the couple's growing family, further endearing Grint to fans who have followed his journey from the whimsical world of wizardry to the joys of fatherhood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

