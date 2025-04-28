Magic of a New Life: Rupert Grint's Baby Announcement

In joyful news from the entertainment world, 'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint and actress Georgia Groome have welcomed their second child, a girl named Goldie G. Grint. The proud announcement was made via Instagram, where Grint shared a photo of the newborn sporting her name on her clothing.

The post also contained a playful caption hinting at the couple's delight with their new bundle of joy. Rupert Grint, 36, and Georgia Groome, 33, began their relationship in 2011, and are already parents to a daughter, Wednesday G. Grint, born in 2020.

This heartwarming announcement adds a touch of magic to the couple's growing family, further endearing Grint to fans who have followed his journey from the whimsical world of wizardry to the joys of fatherhood.

