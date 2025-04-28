Left Menu

Procession of Divinity: Lord Shiva's Journey to Kedarnath

The idol of Lord Shiva began its journey from Ukhimath to Kedarnath, marking the traditional ceremony preceding the reopening of the Kedarnath shrine on May 2. The Panchmukhi Doli procession underscores elaborate preparations for pilgrims, with a record 60 lakh expected this year. VIP visits are on hold to manage the influx.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 28-04-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:41 IST
Procession of Divinity: Lord Shiva's Journey to Kedarnath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The sacred idol of Lord Shiva departed from its winter home in Ukhimath on a flower-adorned palanquin, journeying to the revered Kedarnath shrine in the Garhwal Himalayas. This traditional ritual preludes the reopening of the Kedarnath temple, slated for May 2, after being closed for the winter months.

Baba Kedar receives worship at Ukhimath's Shri Omkareshwar Temple during winter and returns to Kedarnath for the ceremonial gate opening. The procession, known as 'Panchmukhi Doli,' was led by priests, Vedpathis, and Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) officials, accompanied by devotional tunes from Army bands.

The journey halts at Guptkashi, Phata, and Gaurikund, reaching Kedarnath on May 1, said BKTC media in-charge Harish Gaur. The temple gates open at 7 a.m. on May 2. While preparations are robust, VIP darshan is restricted for the first month due to the expected record influx of 60 lakh pilgrims. Authorities urge pilgrims to respect the temple's sanctity by avoiding social media activities near the premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025