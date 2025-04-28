Procession of Divinity: Lord Shiva's Journey to Kedarnath

The sacred idol of Lord Shiva departed from its winter home in Ukhimath on a flower-adorned palanquin, journeying to the revered Kedarnath shrine in the Garhwal Himalayas. This traditional ritual preludes the reopening of the Kedarnath temple, slated for May 2, after being closed for the winter months.

Baba Kedar receives worship at Ukhimath's Shri Omkareshwar Temple during winter and returns to Kedarnath for the ceremonial gate opening. The procession, known as 'Panchmukhi Doli,' was led by priests, Vedpathis, and Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) officials, accompanied by devotional tunes from Army bands.

The journey halts at Guptkashi, Phata, and Gaurikund, reaching Kedarnath on May 1, said BKTC media in-charge Harish Gaur. The temple gates open at 7 a.m. on May 2. While preparations are robust, VIP darshan is restricted for the first month due to the expected record influx of 60 lakh pilgrims. Authorities urge pilgrims to respect the temple's sanctity by avoiding social media activities near the premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)