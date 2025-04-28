Left Menu

Haroli Utsav: A Cultural Celebration with a Pledge for a Drug-Free Future

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla stresses collective responsibility in building a drug-free society, especially for the youth, during the Haroli Utsav. The festival celebrates the state's rich cultural heritage and emphasizes the theme 'Nasha Nivaran'. Shukla also condemns terrorism and pledges developmental support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

This week, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla highlighted the critical role of community effort in establishing a drug-free society while speaking at the Haroli Utsav.

The event illuminated the region's rich cultural traditions and emphasized the need to steer young people away from drugs. Shukla underscored the theme of the festival, 'Nasha Nivaran', as a commitment to the future of the youth.

In addition to cultural celebrations, the governor paid tribute to recent victims of terrorism and assured support for local development, vowing to work closely with the Central government to achieve these goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

