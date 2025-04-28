Haroli Utsav: A Cultural Celebration with a Pledge for a Drug-Free Future

This week, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla highlighted the critical role of community effort in establishing a drug-free society while speaking at the Haroli Utsav.

The event illuminated the region's rich cultural traditions and emphasized the need to steer young people away from drugs. Shukla underscored the theme of the festival, 'Nasha Nivaran', as a commitment to the future of the youth.

In addition to cultural celebrations, the governor paid tribute to recent victims of terrorism and assured support for local development, vowing to work closely with the Central government to achieve these goals.

