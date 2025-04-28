Left Menu

Paris Court Unveils the Trial of 'Grandpa Robbers' in Kardashian Heist

The highly publicized trial of the 'grandpa robbers,' who allegedly robbed Kim Kardashian at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week in 2016, has begun. Ten people face charges, with five accused of armed robbery and kidnapping. Kardashian will testify, as the main suspects aged in their sixties and seventies risk life imprisonment.

28-04-2025
The trial of the so-called 'grandpa robbers' commenced on Monday, with charges against them for robbing reality TV star Kim Kardashian at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week in 2016. The jewelry stolen was estimated to be worth millions of euros, making it the most significant robbery involving an individual in France for over two decades.

Kim Kardashian will travel to Paris in May to testify in the trial, expected to last nearly a month, according to her lawyer. During the 2016 robbery, the suspects, disguised as police, bound Kardashian with zip ties and duct tape, seizing a $4 million engagement ring from her ex-husband, Kanye West, and several other jewels.

Evidence in the case includes DNA traces on plastic ties, leading to arrests in January following the robbery. The defendants, some of whom are in their late sixties and seventies, could face life imprisonment if convicted. Notably, some of the jewelry, including the ring, has yet to be recovered by authorities.

