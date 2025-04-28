Left Menu

HCLFoundation Awards Rs 5-Crore Grants to NGOs Revolutionizing Environment, Health, and Education

HCLFoundation, a CSR arm of HCLTech, is awarding Rs 5-crore grants to NGOs focusing on environment, health, and education. Projects in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and nationwide focus on biodiversity, eradicating blindness, and inclusive education. Since 2011, over Rs 152.8 crore has been awarded to 59 projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:25 IST
HCLFoundation Awards Rs 5-Crore Grants to NGOs Revolutionizing Environment, Health, and Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HCLFoundation, a corporate social responsibility initiative by IT giant HCLTech, announced it will distribute Rs 5-crore grants to three non-governmental organizations engaged in environmental, health, and educational projects.

The 10th edition of the HCLTech Grant has chosen exemplary initiatives such as 'Conservation of biodiversity for life and livelihood' by Lokamata Rani Rashmoni Mission, benefiting 40 villages in West Bengal by promoting sustainable agriculture and empowering women.

Other noteworthy recipients include the 'Vision on Wheels' project by Gurupriya Vision Research Foundation, targeting childhood blindness in over 10,000 villages across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, and Raised Lines Foundation's 'Touch Learn and Shine,' which aims for inclusive education nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025