HCLFoundation Awards Rs 5-Crore Grants to NGOs Revolutionizing Environment, Health, and Education
HCLFoundation, a CSR arm of HCLTech, is awarding Rs 5-crore grants to NGOs focusing on environment, health, and education. Projects in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and nationwide focus on biodiversity, eradicating blindness, and inclusive education. Since 2011, over Rs 152.8 crore has been awarded to 59 projects.
HCLFoundation, a corporate social responsibility initiative by IT giant HCLTech, announced it will distribute Rs 5-crore grants to three non-governmental organizations engaged in environmental, health, and educational projects.
The 10th edition of the HCLTech Grant has chosen exemplary initiatives such as 'Conservation of biodiversity for life and livelihood' by Lokamata Rani Rashmoni Mission, benefiting 40 villages in West Bengal by promoting sustainable agriculture and empowering women.
Other noteworthy recipients include the 'Vision on Wheels' project by Gurupriya Vision Research Foundation, targeting childhood blindness in over 10,000 villages across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, and Raised Lines Foundation's 'Touch Learn and Shine,' which aims for inclusive education nationwide.
