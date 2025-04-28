India's Global Content Ambitions Shine at WAVES 2025

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Kohima recently held a 'Varta' meeting with media professionals to discuss the upcoming World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, slated for May 1-4 in Mumbai. The event promises participation from numerous countries worldwide.

During Monday's event, Soni Kumar, Assistant Director of PIB Kohima, emphasized that WAVES seeks to elevate India's cultural narratives, leveraging cutting-edge technologies including artificial intelligence, digital graphics, and various media forms such as films, poetry, and comics. The Indian government is prioritizing this summit despite the press's limited awareness, and it will receive widespread coverage across India, although logistical constraints limited Nagaland's participation.

Kumar also mentioned that state winners have been selected to collaborate internationally, underscoring the imperative of boosting awareness in the North East. The summit, an industry-driven event supported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, includes a global media dialogue and a packed program. WAVES 2025 aims to position India as a global content hub, expanding its media market share globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)