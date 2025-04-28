Left Menu

Shekhar Kapur Honored with Padma Bhushan: Celebrating a Cinematic Legend

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur received India's prestigious Padma Bhushan award for his contributions to art. Grateful for the recognition, Kapur vowed to continue benefiting society. His daughter, Kaveri, celebrated the honor, emphasizing respect over wealth. Kapur's iconic films include 'Bandit Queen' and 'Elizabeth'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 23:55 IST
Shekhar Kapur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu for his significant contributions to the art world. Expressing his gratitude, Kapur said, "Thank you very much, I am honoured. I hope I can repay the Government in any way they want for the good in society and the nation."

In an emotional tribute, Kapur's daughter, Kaveri, took to social media to celebrate her father's achievement. Reflecting on her father's advice, she shared, "My father always said, 'Your wealth lies not in money but in respect.' As he receives the Padma Bhushan, I'm blessed to have a father who has shown me the true path."

Kapur's illustrious career includes acclaimed films such as 'Bandit Queen', the British biographical drama 'Elizabeth', and its sequel 'Elizabeth: The Golden Age', which earned Cate Blanchett an Oscar. His directorial work also includes the epic 'The Four Feathers'. His earlier films 'Masoom' and 'Mr. India' remain beloved by audiences. With the Padma Bhushan, Kapur further cements his legacy in cinematic history.

