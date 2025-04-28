Shekhar Kapur Honored with Padma Bhushan: Celebrating a Cinematic Legend

On Monday, renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu for his significant contributions to the art world. Expressing his gratitude, Kapur said, "Thank you very much, I am honoured. I hope I can repay the Government in any way they want for the good in society and the nation."

In an emotional tribute, Kapur's daughter, Kaveri, took to social media to celebrate her father's achievement. Reflecting on her father's advice, she shared, "My father always said, 'Your wealth lies not in money but in respect.' As he receives the Padma Bhushan, I'm blessed to have a father who has shown me the true path."

Kapur's illustrious career includes acclaimed films such as 'Bandit Queen', the British biographical drama 'Elizabeth', and its sequel 'Elizabeth: The Golden Age', which earned Cate Blanchett an Oscar. His directorial work also includes the epic 'The Four Feathers'. His earlier films 'Masoom' and 'Mr. India' remain beloved by audiences. With the Padma Bhushan, Kapur further cements his legacy in cinematic history.

(With inputs from agencies.)