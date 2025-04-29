SWARA Shines at Bombay Times Fashion Week: A Symphony in Fashion
Amity University Mumbai's School of Fashion Technology showcased 'SWARA – The Melody of Threads' at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025, featuring 38 garments inspired by musical harmony. The event highlighted the institute's commitment to blending tradition with innovation, nurturing creative talent and making bold, global fashion statements.
- Country:
- India
Amity University Mumbai's School of Fashion Technology made waves at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025 with its vibrant collection, 'SWARA – The Melody of Threads'. This unique showcase saw student designers crafting 38 ensembles that beautifully melded traditional Indian artistry with cutting-edge modern designs, inspired by the harmony of musical notes.
Popular television figure Akriti Negi opened the runway, setting the stage for star showstoppers Neel Samarth Motwani and Parinitaa Seth, who captivated the audience along with university models Esha Velankar and Nakul Mukhi. The event was a tour de force, reflecting the school's mission to fuse India's artisanal legacy with contemporary flair.
Chairperson Mrs. Divya Chauhan emphasized the importance of turning passion into purpose, underscoring the institute's role in providing students with real-world experiences. With elite mentorship and a strong pedagogical framework, Amity aims to nurture the next generation of global fashion influencers, equipped with technical skills and innovative prowess.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Africa Must Chart Its Own Future—AfDB’s Adesina Urges Self-Reliance, Innovation
Jitendra EV Drives into the Future: A Bold Investment in Innovation and Expansion
Kisan Kumbh 2025: Championing Sustainability and Rural Innovation
Boosting Innovation: Rs 10,000 Crore Fund for Startups
UAE Cybersecurity Awards: Honoring Innovation and Leadership in Digital Security