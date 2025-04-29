SWARA Shines at Bombay Times Fashion Week: A Symphony in Fashion

Amity University Mumbai's School of Fashion Technology made waves at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025 with its vibrant collection, 'SWARA – The Melody of Threads'. This unique showcase saw student designers crafting 38 ensembles that beautifully melded traditional Indian artistry with cutting-edge modern designs, inspired by the harmony of musical notes.

Popular television figure Akriti Negi opened the runway, setting the stage for star showstoppers Neel Samarth Motwani and Parinitaa Seth, who captivated the audience along with university models Esha Velankar and Nakul Mukhi. The event was a tour de force, reflecting the school's mission to fuse India's artisanal legacy with contemporary flair.

Chairperson Mrs. Divya Chauhan emphasized the importance of turning passion into purpose, underscoring the institute's role in providing students with real-world experiences. With elite mentorship and a strong pedagogical framework, Amity aims to nurture the next generation of global fashion influencers, equipped with technical skills and innovative prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)