Rapper Vedan Drug Case Twist: Leopard Tooth Sparks New Trouble

In a dramatic turn of events, popular Malayalam rapper Vedan, born Hirandas Murali, is embroiled in further legal woes just hours after his release on bail in a drug-related case. The Kerala Forest Department has now apprehended him concerning the possession of a leopard tooth.

Kerala Forests Minister A K Saseendran revealed the news on Tuesday, explaining that the surprising discovery occurred during a search of Vedan's rental property by law enforcement. The leopard tooth's presence prompted the Forest Department to initiate an investigation to ascertain its origin.

During interrogation, Vedan claimed the tooth was a souvenir from Thailand, later altering his story, saying it was a fan's gift during a Chennai event in May 2024. Meanwhile, Kochi Police continue to probe the rapper's drug case, involving eight others and the seizure of contraband and cash.

(With inputs from agencies.)