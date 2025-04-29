Tragic Discovery: Indian Student Found Dead in Canada

Authorities have confirmed the death of Vanshika, a 21-year-old Indian student missing for three days in Ontario, Canada.

The Indian High Commission in Ottawa expressed its sorrow in an X post, stating, "We are deeply saddened to be informed of the death of Ms. Vanshika, a student from India in Ottawa." It added that authorities are actively investigating the case.

Vanshika disappeared last Friday after leaving her Ottawa residence on Majestic Drive to view a rental room, as detailed in a social media post shared by an Indo-Canadian association. Her phone was switched off late that night, causing her to miss an exam, an action deemed uncharacteristic by those who knew her.

(With inputs from agencies.)