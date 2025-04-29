Tragic Discovery: Indian Student Found Dead in Canada
The tragic death of Vanshika, a 21-year-old Indian student in Canada, has been confirmed. She went missing three days ago in Ontario. The Indian High Commission in Ottawa is assisting with the investigation. Local community groups and the police are involved in seeking justice.
- Country:
- Canada
Authorities have confirmed the death of Vanshika, a 21-year-old Indian student missing for three days in Ontario, Canada.
The Indian High Commission in Ottawa expressed its sorrow in an X post, stating, "We are deeply saddened to be informed of the death of Ms. Vanshika, a student from India in Ottawa." It added that authorities are actively investigating the case.
Vanshika disappeared last Friday after leaving her Ottawa residence on Majestic Drive to view a rental room, as detailed in a social media post shared by an Indo-Canadian association. Her phone was switched off late that night, causing her to miss an exam, an action deemed uncharacteristic by those who knew her.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vanshika
- Indian student
- Canada
- Ontario
- Ottawa
- missing
- death
- investigation
- High Commission
- police
ALSO READ
Custodial Tragedy: Unfolding the Mystery Behind Pappu Meena's Death
Mysterious Death in Police Custody Spurs Outrage in Rajasthan
Reopening the Past: Justice Sought in Apartheid-era Deaths
Salman Khan Targeted Again: Another Chilling Death Threat Emerges
Heightened Security Outside Salman Khan's Residence Following New Death Threat