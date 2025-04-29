Khurafati Nitin Celebrates 25 Years in Radio With New Jewellery Line 'USHNITA'
Radio icon Khurafati Nitin celebrates over 25 years in radio with a grand event and launches his jewellery line 'USHNITA', named after his mother and wife, which features exquisite silver jewellery set with precious stones. The event was attended by industry luminaries, marking a new chapter in bespoke jewellery.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:11 IST
New Delhi, April 29: India's celebrated RJ, Khurafati Nitin, commemorated his over 25-year journey in radio with a grand celebration at Aerocity's Dragonfly Experience.
The evening marked the surprising launch of his jewellery brand, USHNITA, which offers single edition precious stone jewellery set in silver, a tribute to his mother and wife.
The celebration was a gathering of industry stalwarts to honor Nitin's legacy and witness the unveiling of a unique jewellery collection, signifying a new artistic pursuit for the renowned radio personality.
