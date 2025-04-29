Khurafati Nitin Celebrates 25 Years in Radio With New Jewellery Line 'USHNITA'

New Delhi, April 29: India's celebrated RJ, Khurafati Nitin, commemorated his over 25-year journey in radio with a grand celebration at Aerocity's Dragonfly Experience.

The evening marked the surprising launch of his jewellery brand, USHNITA, which offers single edition precious stone jewellery set in silver, a tribute to his mother and wife.

The celebration was a gathering of industry stalwarts to honor Nitin's legacy and witness the unveiling of a unique jewellery collection, signifying a new artistic pursuit for the renowned radio personality.

(With inputs from agencies.)