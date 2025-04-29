Left Menu

Khurafati Nitin Celebrates 25 Years in Radio With New Jewellery Line 'USHNITA'

Radio icon Khurafati Nitin celebrates over 25 years in radio with a grand event and launches his jewellery line 'USHNITA', named after his mother and wife, which features exquisite silver jewellery set with precious stones. The event was attended by industry luminaries, marking a new chapter in bespoke jewellery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:11 IST
Khurafati Nitin Celebrates 25 Years in Radio With New Jewellery Line 'USHNITA'
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, April 29: India's celebrated RJ, Khurafati Nitin, commemorated his over 25-year journey in radio with a grand celebration at Aerocity's Dragonfly Experience.

The evening marked the surprising launch of his jewellery brand, USHNITA, which offers single edition precious stone jewellery set in silver, a tribute to his mother and wife.

The celebration was a gathering of industry stalwarts to honor Nitin's legacy and witness the unveiling of a unique jewellery collection, signifying a new artistic pursuit for the renowned radio personality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025