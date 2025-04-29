Tragic Restaurant Fire Claims Lives in Liaoning

A devastating fire erupted in a restaurant in Liaoning, northern China, leading to the tragic deaths of 22 people and injuring three others. The blaze broke out around 12:25 p.m, prompting an immediate response from local firefighters.

Images from the scene revealed ferocious flames pouring out of the restaurant's windows and doors, as emergency responders worked tirelessly to contain the inferno.

The authorities have yet to announce the cause of the fire, but the tragedy has left a community in mourning even as investigations continue to uncover the details behind this deadly incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)