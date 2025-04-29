Left Menu

Tragic Restaurant Fire Claims Lives in Liaoning

A devastating fire at a restaurant in Liaoning, northern China, has resulted in the deaths of 22 individuals, with three others injured. The blaze erupted around midday, prompting immediate response from firefighters. Though the cause remains unknown, images depict flames engulfing the establishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:11 IST

  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A devastating fire erupted in a restaurant in Liaoning, northern China, leading to the tragic deaths of 22 people and injuring three others. The blaze broke out around 12:25 p.m, prompting an immediate response from local firefighters.

Images from the scene revealed ferocious flames pouring out of the restaurant's windows and doors, as emergency responders worked tirelessly to contain the inferno.

The authorities have yet to announce the cause of the fire, but the tragedy has left a community in mourning even as investigations continue to uncover the details behind this deadly incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

