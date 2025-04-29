Left Menu

Tragedy in Liaoning: Deadly Restaurant Fire Claims Lives

A devastating fire in Liaoyang city, Liaoning province, China, at a restaurant claimed 22 lives and injured three. The incident, reported by Xinhua news agency, has led President Xi Jinping to call for immediate aid for the injured. It is the second major fire this month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:18 IST
Tragedy in Liaoning: Deadly Restaurant Fire Claims Lives
Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade National Congress. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A fatal fire at a restaurant in Liaoyang city, Liaoning province, China, resulted in 22 casualties and three injuries on Tuesday, according to the State-run Xinhua news agency.

The blaze erupted at 12:25 p.m., although the cause remains under investigation. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for urgent medical attention for the injured.

This incident marks the second significant fire in China within the month, following an earlier tragedy where 20 elderly residents died in a Hebei nursing home blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025