Tragedy in Liaoning: Deadly Restaurant Fire Claims Lives

A fatal fire at a restaurant in Liaoyang city, Liaoning province, China, resulted in 22 casualties and three injuries on Tuesday, according to the State-run Xinhua news agency.

The blaze erupted at 12:25 p.m., although the cause remains under investigation. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for urgent medical attention for the injured.

This incident marks the second significant fire in China within the month, following an earlier tragedy where 20 elderly residents died in a Hebei nursing home blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)