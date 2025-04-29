UKG Expands Its Global Footprint with New Centre of Excellence in Pune

UKG, a leader in HR and workforce management solutions, announced the opening of a Centre of Excellence in Pune, India, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion.

The Pune office will capitalize on the city's abundant talent pool to boost UKG's cloud solutions for 80,000 global customers, while focusing on AI-driven workforce management innovations.

This strategic move coincides with UKG's plans to hire over 500 professionals in Pune this year, reinforcing their long-term commitment to India and their mission to enhance global workforce solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)