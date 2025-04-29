Left Menu

UKG Expands Its Global Footprint with New Centre of Excellence in Pune

UKG, the largest U.S.-based private SaaS company known for HR and workforce management solutions, has inaugurated a Centre of Excellence in Pune, India. This expansion will bolster their global reach by leveraging Pune's skilled workforce and technology ecosystem, aiding 80,000 organizations globally through innovative cloud solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

UKG, a leader in HR and workforce management solutions, announced the opening of a Centre of Excellence in Pune, India, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion.

The Pune office will capitalize on the city's abundant talent pool to boost UKG's cloud solutions for 80,000 global customers, while focusing on AI-driven workforce management innovations.

This strategic move coincides with UKG's plans to hire over 500 professionals in Pune this year, reinforcing their long-term commitment to India and their mission to enhance global workforce solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

