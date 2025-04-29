Left Menu

Tragedy in Liaoyang: Fatal Fire Engulfs Restaurant

A devastating fire at a restaurant in Liaoyang, China, caused the deaths of 22 individuals and injured three others. The fire broke out unexpectedly, with no initial cause determined. The restaurant manager was detained, while firefighters worked tirelessly to extinguish the flames.

  • Taiwan

A tragic fire engulfed a restaurant in Liaoyang city, Liaoning province, claiming 22 lives with three other individuals suffering injuries. The incident, which erupted at 12:25 p.m., has left many seeking answers to the underlying cause.

Authorities have detained the restaurant's manager as part of ongoing investigations. In response, Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged extensive efforts to treat the injured and uncover the fire's origins.

Despite the swift response of 22 firetrucks and 85 firefighters, this is the latest in a series of fire-related tragedies in China, pointing to persistent issues with safety compliance and training.

(With inputs from agencies.)

