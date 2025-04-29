Spotlight on Emerging Filmmakers: Exciting Line-Up for Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2025

India's Riah Taipodia and Muhammed Ashfaque make a mark among the 2025 Sony Future Filmmaker Awards shortlist, a categorically dynamic race featuring talents from various global corners.

Riah Taipodia, specializing as an animator and illustrator, competes in the Non-Fiction segment with her entry 'Khiew Ranei' (Black Clay). Her film delves into the unique craft of black clay pottery in Larnai, Meghalaya, exploring it through the viewpoint of 9-year-old La-ini Pyrtoh, and raises awareness about the preservation challenges faced by this local artistry.

Muhammed Ashfaque represents the Student category with 'URA,' narrating a tale spun around Maria, a pregnant nun whose sudden arrival at an isolated convent induces significant events among elderly nuns. The Sony Future Filmmaker Awards received vast entries from 158 countries, distilling 11,750 films down to 30 finalists, who will engage in an exclusive four-day experience at Sony Pictures Studios from June 2 to June 5. Winners will be announced on June 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)