Left Menu

Spotlight on Emerging Filmmakers: Exciting Line-Up for Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2025

India's Riah Taipodia and Muhammed Ashfaque are among those shortlisted for the 2025 Sony Future Filmmaker Awards. Taipodia's animated documentary addresses black clay pottery preservation, while Ashfaque's project focuses on a pregnant nun in a convent. The event features 30 filmmakers, with awards announced June 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:01 IST
Spotlight on Emerging Filmmakers: Exciting Line-Up for Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's Riah Taipodia and Muhammed Ashfaque make a mark among the 2025 Sony Future Filmmaker Awards shortlist, a categorically dynamic race featuring talents from various global corners.

Riah Taipodia, specializing as an animator and illustrator, competes in the Non-Fiction segment with her entry 'Khiew Ranei' (Black Clay). Her film delves into the unique craft of black clay pottery in Larnai, Meghalaya, exploring it through the viewpoint of 9-year-old La-ini Pyrtoh, and raises awareness about the preservation challenges faced by this local artistry.

Muhammed Ashfaque represents the Student category with 'URA,' narrating a tale spun around Maria, a pregnant nun whose sudden arrival at an isolated convent induces significant events among elderly nuns. The Sony Future Filmmaker Awards received vast entries from 158 countries, distilling 11,750 films down to 30 finalists, who will engage in an exclusive four-day experience at Sony Pictures Studios from June 2 to June 5. Winners will be announced on June 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025