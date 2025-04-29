Left Menu

Pilgrims Set to Embark on Secure Char Dham Yatra

The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand begins with heightened security due to recent terror threats. Doors to Gangotri and Yamunotri open first, followed by Kedarnath and Badrinath. With over 22 lakh devotees registered, security measures include a significant police presence and monitoring by intelligence agencies.

The popular Char Dham Yatra to Uttarakhand's sacred Himalayan shrines begins this week, with security measures in place following recent terror threats. According to officials, the doors to Gangotri and Yamunotri will open to devotees on Wednesday, coinciding with Akshay Tritiya.

Kedarnath and Badrinath will welcome pilgrims on May 2 and May 4, respectively, as the annual pilgrimage kicks off. Authorities have deployed nearly 6,000 police personnel, alongside paramilitary forces, across the route to ensure the well-being of participants.

Uttarakhand DGP Deepam Seth assured devotees of their safety, underscoring comprehensive arrangements, including CCTV installations and an integrated command center. With over 22 lakh registrations this year, expectations are set for a record 60 lakh attendees.

