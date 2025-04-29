Love Triangle Twist: Groom Elopes with Bride's Mother in Gonda

A surprising turn of events has unfolded in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh, as a young man, Sushil, eloped with his fiancée's mother, Rekha, earlier this month. The unusual incident mirrors a similar episode in Aligarh, adding a bizarre twist to the region's matrimonial tales.

The saga came to public attention when the would-be bride, Geeta, and her family filed a missing person report at Khodare police station. According to authorities, a marriage between Geeta and Sushil had been arranged for four months, but frequent dialogues between Sushil and Rekha spanned hours and became a regular feature.

Initially dismissed by the family, these conversations soon aroused suspicion and resulted in the marriage being called off. However, Sushil and Rekha maintained contact, ultimately leading to their sudden disappearance. The police are currently conducting an extensive search for the duo.

(With inputs from agencies.)