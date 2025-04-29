Left Menu

Integral Humanism Unveiled: A New Path for Development

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized that the BJP-led government does not adhere to any fixed ideology, focusing solely on public welfare. During the launch of the book 'Integral Humanism,' authored by Ashok Gajanan Modak, Pradhan highlighted the government's commitment to service rather than ideological adherence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:14 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has made it clear that the BJP-led government prioritizes public welfare over any specific ideological stance. Speaking at the launch of the book 'Integral Humanism: A distinct paradigm of development,' Pradhan affirmed the government's approach to governance is driven by service to the people.

The book, penned by Ashok Gajanan Modak, a former Maharashtra MLC, draws inspiration from influential Indian thinkers like Deendayal Upadhyay, Mahatma Gandhi, Ram Manohar Lohia, and Ambedkar. It challenges the notion of governance based on rigid ideologies, presenting instead a model focused on human and societal values.

The event underscored the essence of Integral Humanism as a guiding principle that transcends traditional economic and technological metrics. It suggests a developmental path enriched by collective positive thought and societal engagement, as exemplified by the government's initiatives such as free LPG connections and housing for the underprivileged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

