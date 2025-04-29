Buddha's Holy Relics Journey to Vietnam for Vesak Celebrations

The Holy Relics of Lord Buddha are set to be displayed in Vietnam as part of the United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations in May. According to the culture ministry's announcement on Tuesday, these relics will first be ceremoniously presented at the National Museum in Delhi on Wednesday.

Special arrangements include their transfer to Ho Chi Minh City aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft, accompanied by senior monks, ensuring full religious sanctity. The relics will be enshrined at key Buddhist sites across Vietnam, including the At Hanh Tam Monastery, Ba Den Mountain, Quan Su Monastery, and Tam Chuc Monastery.

A high-profile delegation from the International Buddhist Confederation, led by Secretary General Ven. Shartse Khensur Rinpoche Jangchup Choeden, will participate in these ceremonious events in Vietnam, with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju leading the delegation.

(With inputs from agencies.)