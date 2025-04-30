Vatican Issues ‘Sede Vacante’ Stamps Amid Papal Transition

Vatican post offices and selected collectors' shops are now selling special 'sede vacante' stamps to commemorate the period following Pope Francis' death, spanning until the election of his successor. These special stamps are instrumental not only for postage until the new pope is elected, but they are also highly collectible.

The stamps feature two crossed keys without papal headgear, a common symbol used during such interregnums. Priced between 1.25 and 3.20 euros, they showcase an image of three angels upholding a canopy shielding the papal keys against a cloudy backdrop. The stamps, labeled with 'Citta del Vaticano' and 'Sede Vacante MMXXV', are valid only until the new pope is announced.

While the stamps lose postal validity with the announcement of the new pope, their collectible appeal is set to soar, notes Francesco Santarossa, who operates a collector's shop near St. Peter's Square. This tradition traces back to 1929, with the previous issuance occurring in 2012 following Pope Benedict XVI's retirement. Cardinals will gather from May 7 to elect the new pontiff, with the conclave's duration remaining uncertain.

