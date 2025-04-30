Left Menu

Vatican Issues ‘Sede Vacante’ Stamps Amid Papal Transition

The Vatican begins selling 'sede vacante' stamps, capturing the transitional period following Pope Francis' death until the election of a new pope. Featuring symbolic imagery, these stamps hold both postal and collectible value. Cardinals will start electing Francis' successor on May 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 30-04-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vatican post offices and selected collectors' shops are now selling special 'sede vacante' stamps to commemorate the period following Pope Francis' death, spanning until the election of his successor. These special stamps are instrumental not only for postage until the new pope is elected, but they are also highly collectible.

The stamps feature two crossed keys without papal headgear, a common symbol used during such interregnums. Priced between 1.25 and 3.20 euros, they showcase an image of three angels upholding a canopy shielding the papal keys against a cloudy backdrop. The stamps, labeled with 'Citta del Vaticano' and 'Sede Vacante MMXXV', are valid only until the new pope is announced.

While the stamps lose postal validity with the announcement of the new pope, their collectible appeal is set to soar, notes Francesco Santarossa, who operates a collector's shop near St. Peter's Square. This tradition traces back to 1929, with the previous issuance occurring in 2012 following Pope Benedict XVI's retirement. Cardinals will gather from May 7 to elect the new pontiff, with the conclave's duration remaining uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

