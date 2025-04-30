KALKI Fashion Partners with Lighthouse Funds for Global Expansion

KALKI Fashion has formed a strategic investment partnership with Lighthouse Funds, a move poised to propel the brand's expansion efforts. Known for contemporary Indian silhouettes, KALKI Fashion seeks to elevate its profile on a global scale with this significant collaboration.

Already a dominant force in premium Indian occasion wear, KALKI Fashion plans to bolster its retail presence. The investment will accelerate the brand's growth in untapped domestic and international markets, enhancing both physical and digital shopping experiences.

The partnership aims to broaden KALKI's appeal beyond bridal clientele, targeting luxury pret and international audiences. This move will also expedite design cycles and boost the brand's customization services, cementing KALKI Fashion's reputation for delivering excellence.

