KALKI Fashion Partners with Lighthouse Funds for Global Expansion

KALKI Fashion, a leader in Indian occasion wear and bridal couture, has partnered with Lighthouse Funds to drive its expansion. This strategic investment will enhance KALKI's digital architecture and retail presence while exploring new markets. The brand aims to capture global audiences with premium collections and grow its international footprint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 30-04-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:44 IST
KALKI Fashion Partners with Lighthouse Funds for Global Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
KALKI Fashion has formed a strategic investment partnership with Lighthouse Funds, a move poised to propel the brand's expansion efforts. Known for contemporary Indian silhouettes, KALKI Fashion seeks to elevate its profile on a global scale with this significant collaboration.

Already a dominant force in premium Indian occasion wear, KALKI Fashion plans to bolster its retail presence. The investment will accelerate the brand's growth in untapped domestic and international markets, enhancing both physical and digital shopping experiences.

The partnership aims to broaden KALKI's appeal beyond bridal clientele, targeting luxury pret and international audiences. This move will also expedite design cycles and boost the brand's customization services, cementing KALKI Fashion's reputation for delivering excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

