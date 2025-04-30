Tragedy Strikes as Kolkata Hotel Fire Claims 14 Lives

A massive blaze at the Rituraj Hotel in Burrabazar, central Kolkata, claimed 14 lives, including a woman and two children, according to police reports. Initially, officials estimated 15 casualties, but the figure was later revised. Thirteen others were injured, many critically, prompting a national outcry.

In response to the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for each victim's next of kin and Rs 50,000 for the injured. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed the death toll and ordered an investigation, citing the presence of combustible materials at the site.

Criticism emerged from political quarters, with BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar denouncing the Chief Minister's continued attendance at an event amid the tragedy. Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team has been set up to probe the fire's cause, and relief efforts are being mobilized for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)