Navjot Sidhu Launches YouTube Channel, Shifts Focus from Politics to Personal Insights

Navjot Singh Sidhu, former Punjab Congress chief, has launched a new YouTube channel focusing on his personal experiences rather than politics. Despite stepping back from active politics, Sidhu aims to share motivational talks, cricket insights, and lifestyle tips, while maintaining a self-reliant and candid approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant shift away from politics, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu launched his YouTube channel 'Navjot Sidhu Official,' where he plans to focus on personal and motivational content rather than political discourse.

Sidhu, who has distanced himself from political activities including the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says his new endeavor will cover topics like cricket, commentary, and lifestyle advice, eschewing traditional political engagement.

Despite his retreat from politics, Sidhu clarifies that his main pursuit remains public welfare over business, subtly critiquing those who see politics as a business venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

