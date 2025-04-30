Navjot Sidhu Launches YouTube Channel, Shifts Focus from Politics to Personal Insights

In a significant shift away from politics, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu launched his YouTube channel 'Navjot Sidhu Official,' where he plans to focus on personal and motivational content rather than political discourse.

Sidhu, who has distanced himself from political activities including the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says his new endeavor will cover topics like cricket, commentary, and lifestyle advice, eschewing traditional political engagement.

Despite his retreat from politics, Sidhu clarifies that his main pursuit remains public welfare over business, subtly critiquing those who see politics as a business venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)