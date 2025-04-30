In a move steeped in historical nostalgia and controversy, the Russian government has decided to restore the original name 'Stalingrad' to Volgograd International Airport. The decision comes as the nation prepares to commemorate Victory Day, the anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat, on May 9.

Originally changed to Volgograd in 1961 as part of Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev's de-Stalinisation campaign, the city's name now returns to 'Stalingrad', a name synonymous with one of World War II's most decisive battles. The Battle of Stalingrad marked a turning point along the Volga River when Soviet forces claimed victory over advancing German troops and their Axis allies on February 2, 1943.

This change was prompted when Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Volgograd for a forum with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, where war veterans requested the airport's reversion to 'Stalingrad'. In a rapid response, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed off on this historic restoration. The decision is not without precedent, as past local leaders have sought to revive the name, though previously deterred by fears of reviving Stalin's controversial legacy.

