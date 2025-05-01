Left Menu

Maharashtra Embarks on an Inclusive Path Towards Development

Governor C P Radhakrishnan reiterates government's commitment to a progressive Maharashtra with initiatives like new cultural and war memorials, and securing UNESCO heritage status for sea forts. Celebrations and tributes marked the 65th Maharashtra Day, commemorating the state's formation in 1960.

Updated: 01-05-2025 11:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the state's commitment to inclusivity and progress during the 65th Maharashtra Day celebrations. By ensuring the participation of every social section, the government is striving to build a developed Maharashtra.

As part of these efforts, new projects such as the Maharashtra Rajya Sanskrutik Bhavan, a war memorial in Panipat, and a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial in Agra were announced. Efforts are also underway to secure UNESCO World Heritage status for Maharashtra's sea forts.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other dignitaries paid homage at memorials, signifying the state's rich history and bright future. The implementation of the National Education Policy remains a top priority even as cultural initiatives take center stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

