Maharashtra Embarks on an Inclusive Path Towards Development

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the state's commitment to inclusivity and progress during the 65th Maharashtra Day celebrations. By ensuring the participation of every social section, the government is striving to build a developed Maharashtra.

As part of these efforts, new projects such as the Maharashtra Rajya Sanskrutik Bhavan, a war memorial in Panipat, and a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial in Agra were announced. Efforts are also underway to secure UNESCO World Heritage status for Maharashtra's sea forts.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other dignitaries paid homage at memorials, signifying the state's rich history and bright future. The implementation of the National Education Policy remains a top priority even as cultural initiatives take center stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)