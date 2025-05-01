Maharashtra Embarks on an Inclusive Path Towards Development
Governor C P Radhakrishnan reiterates government's commitment to a progressive Maharashtra with initiatives like new cultural and war memorials, and securing UNESCO heritage status for sea forts. Celebrations and tributes marked the 65th Maharashtra Day, commemorating the state's formation in 1960.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the state's commitment to inclusivity and progress during the 65th Maharashtra Day celebrations. By ensuring the participation of every social section, the government is striving to build a developed Maharashtra.
As part of these efforts, new projects such as the Maharashtra Rajya Sanskrutik Bhavan, a war memorial in Panipat, and a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial in Agra were announced. Efforts are also underway to secure UNESCO World Heritage status for Maharashtra's sea forts.
On the occasion, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other dignitaries paid homage at memorials, signifying the state's rich history and bright future. The implementation of the National Education Policy remains a top priority even as cultural initiatives take center stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Celebrates Urdu's Cultural Heritage
Preserving Sikkim's Cultural Heritage: The Lepcha Cane Bridge
Bombay High Court issues summons to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in petition challenging his 2024 assembly poll win.
Post-1947, Leftist historians didn't give due credit to Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: Rajnath Singh.
Unity in Tradition: Mass Wedding Ceremony Celebrates Cultural Heritage and Progress