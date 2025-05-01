JAVA's Revolutionary Bike Lineup to Debut at 2025 China Cycle

JAVA, a leading name in high-performance bicycles, is primed to unveil its revolutionary lineup at the 2025 China International Bicycle Exhibition, taking place from May 5 to 8. Visitors to the Shanghai New International Expo Center will witness JAVA's latest innovations in road, TT, MTB, and city bikes.

Under the motto 'Ride Different.', JAVA's showcase will include bikes featuring advanced aerodynamics and cutting-edge carbon technology. Highlights include the VITTORIA road bike designed for aerodynamic efficiency and distance comfort, and the precision-engineered TT bike tailored for triathlons.

With models like the versatile SABBIA-MINI and stylish urban mini bikes, JAVA caters to varied cycling needs. Attendees can also explore JAVA's 2025 cycling wear collection. The event promises product showcases, technical insights, and interactive sessions, marking a pivotal year of innovation for JAVA.

