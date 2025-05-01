Left Menu

Global Talent Meets Innovation at WAVES Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the WAVES summit, aiming to create a global ecosystem for talent and creativity. He emphasized 'create in India, create for world,' highlighting India's potential as a hub for film, digital content, and entertainment. Modi called for creative responsibility amid evolving technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:02 IST
Global Talent Meets Innovation at WAVES Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The WAVES summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to establish a global system that fosters international talent and creativity. The event marks a critical moment for 'create in India, create for world,' underscoring India's significant offerings in storytelling.

Modi emphasized the importance of creative responsibility, pointing out the growing role of technology in daily life and the need to preserve human sensitivity. He stressed that while humans shouldn't become robotic, it's vital to shield youth from harmful ideologies.

Given the Supreme Court's interest in controversial online content, Modi's remarks are timely. The WAVES summit aims to position India as a leader in media and digital innovation, bringing together global creators, startups, and industry leaders to elevate India's g"lobal cultural footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025