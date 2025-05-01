Global Talent Meets Innovation at WAVES Summit

The WAVES summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to establish a global system that fosters international talent and creativity. The event marks a critical moment for 'create in India, create for world,' underscoring India's significant offerings in storytelling.

Modi emphasized the importance of creative responsibility, pointing out the growing role of technology in daily life and the need to preserve human sensitivity. He stressed that while humans shouldn't become robotic, it's vital to shield youth from harmful ideologies.

Given the Supreme Court's interest in controversial online content, Modi's remarks are timely. The WAVES summit aims to position India as a leader in media and digital innovation, bringing together global creators, startups, and industry leaders to elevate India's g"lobal cultural footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)