Suniel Shetty Supports Ban on Pakistani Artists Post Pahalgam Terror Attack

Suniel Shetty supports banning Pakistani artists after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. He emphasizes unity among citizens and a strong stance against those disturbing peace. The film 'Abir Gulaal' featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan faces calls for a ban and will not release in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:53 IST
Suniel Shetty
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, actor Suniel Shetty has lent his support to the ban on Pakistani artists, stressing that artistic and sporting ties are untenable with those who threaten India's peace and harm innocent citizens.

Shetty emphasized the importance of national unity and preventing the spread of hatred after the attack that claimed 26 lives. He stated, "Everything should be banned with anybody who tries to disturb our peace and kills innocent people."

The attack has led to demands for banning the film 'Abir Gulaal', starring Pakistani Fawad Khan. Government sources confirmed its release will not proceed in India. Meanwhile, Shetty promotes his upcoming film 'Kesariya Veer'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

