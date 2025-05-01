Left Menu

Kedarnath Dham Blossoms: A Floral Odyssey to Re-Opening

Kedarnath Dham is set to welcome devotees with a grand floral décor of 108 quintals from across the globe, signifying devotion to Lord Shiva. Volunteers overcame challenges to enhance the temple's aesthetic with varieties from India, Nepal, and beyond, heralding a grand reopening featuring a unique 'aarti' ceremony.

Kedarnath Dham, a sacred Himalayan temple, will reopen on Friday with an elaborate floral decoration consisting of 108 quintals of flowers from around the world. Volunteers dedicated significant effort for the occasion, overcoming logistical barriers to serve the temple's deity, Lord Shiva.

A vibrant array of 54 floral varieties, including roses and marigolds from diverse locations like Nepal, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Indian cities, adorns the temple. Despite railway disruptions, volunteers persevered in transporting the flowers. Marigolds from Kolkata uniquely resist wilting, adding lasting beauty to the decoration.

The temple's reopening will be marked by a new grand 'aarti' ceremony, aligning it with renowned rituals at sacred sites like Varanasi's Ganga Aarti. The ceremonial preparations, with ramp setups, offer pilgrims an impressive spiritual experience. Artisans also contributed to embellishing the temple and its vicinity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

