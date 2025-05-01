Left Menu

Waves 2025 Summit: Bollywood Icons Illuminate Indian Cinema's Future

At the Waves 2025 Summit in Mumbai, Indian cinema legends like Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi, and Rajinikanth shared personal stories and career insights. Held at the Jio World Centre, this four-day event fosters dialogue on the evolution and future of the Indian entertainment industry.

Chiranjeevi (Photo/instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai is the epicenter of Indian cinema as the Waves 2025 Summit plays host to the film industry's titans, celebrating the vibrancy and vision of Bollywood. The summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is being held at the Jio World Centre, featuring an elite panel moderated by Akshay Kumar.

The event's opening session saw cinema giants Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mithun Chakraborty, Hema Malini, and Rajinikanth take the stage. Chiranjeevi shared his journey from humble beginnings, highlighting his admiration for Amitabh Bachchan's stunts and Mithun Chakraborty's dance moves, which inspired his own artistic development.

Chiranjeevi recounted his formative years at the Film Institute in 1977, reflecting on how influences from Mithun Chakraborty and other legends shaped his career. As the Waves 2025 Summit unfolds through May 4, it marks a milestone in India's cultural landscape, spotlighting the film industry's storied past and promising future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

